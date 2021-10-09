UrduPoint.com

FCCI, LC Liaison To Be Strengthened: President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:18 PM

Liaison between the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Lions Club (LC) will be further strengthened to harness the leadership quality of the business community, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI

He was addressing a reception hosted in the honor of newly elected office bearers and executive members of the FCCI by Bilal Qadoos Munj, President Platinum Lions Club.

The President said the government was making serious efforts to revive the economy but due to the current volatile situation the nation was facing the most critical issue of inflation.

About local issues, President FCCI said that a special committee consisting of former Presidents of FCCI would be formed so that the present elected regime could benefit from their rich and practical experience.He added that a meeting of committee will be held every month and a strategy would be evolved to settle down the most ticklish and complicated issues.

He further said that it was an honor for him to be elected as president of this most prestigious organization. "I need full support of my wingers,present and former executive members and Chairman of the Standing Committees to give their input to make his efforts productive and fruitful". He also thanked the leadership of National Group who reposed confidence in him by nominating him as President FCCI.

He said that there was a need to do team work to solve the problems of the business community and city. He particularly offered special gratitude to the retiring President Engineer Ihtesham Javed who involved him in his official work for the last one month. "It helped me to undertake my road map for the year 21-22 without wasting any time", he added.

Atif Munir said that an action plan has already been prepared which was now being implemented.

He also appreciated the role of Lions Club and said that it was one of the best available platforms to produce the future leaders by harnessing their god gifted capabilities. He said that the members of the Lions Club were contributing their role to serve the neglected segments of the society and the chamber will also try to supplement their efforts.

Earlier, a red carpet reception was accorded to Atif Munir Sheikh, Mian Muhammad Adress and other office bearers. They rode a traditional buggy from Bagh-e-Jinnah up to the venue of the function in Serena hotel. A colorful fire show also enthralled the participants while traditional Ajrak and flower bouquets were also presented to them.

Later, Bilal Qadoos Munj President Platinum Lions Club offered vote of thanks.

