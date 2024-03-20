Open Menu

FCCI May Attend Annual Investment Meeting-2024 In UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FCCI may attend Annual Investment Meeting-2024 in UAE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is considering a proposal to participate in 13th Annual Investment Meeting-2024 (AIM) as a delegate, which is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 7-9 May this year, said FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq.

Muhammad Haroon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AIM, visited the FCCI and briefed President Dr Khurram Tariq about the importance of this leading investment forum.

The FCCI president said that Abu Dhabi had become the most lucrative destination for investment and people from Arab, Asia and other regions have established their offices in this city to capitalize its dividends.

He termed AIM an important event to steer the global economy from the continuing meltdown. He said that major investors were following Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of UAE, to earn hefty profit from their investment.

He said that Pakistan is situated very close to this city and "we should also avail from its investment potential".

Earlier, Muhammad Haroon said that 10,313 investors from 174 different countries are expected to participate in this meeting which would specifically focus on digitalization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad UAE Abu Dhabi Chamber May Commerce Event From Industry Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

2 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

4 hours ago
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business