FCCI Membership Starts
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A membership renewal campaign of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) for the year 2024-25 has started which would continue till March 31.
An FCCI spokesman said here on Saturday that the members have been requested to contact the FCCI along with required documents for renewal of the membership.
He said that the working hours of the FCCI are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while on Saturday the timing would be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 noon. The renewal fee for corporate class is Rs.8,350 while it would be Rs.3,350 for associate class, he added.
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,200 to Rs.214,300 per tola28 minutes ago
-
China's auto parts import value down 12.4 pct in 20232 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 20247 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,200 points20 hours ago
-
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty1 day ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.215,500 per tola1 day ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 day ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 day ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 20241 day ago