FCCI membership starts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A membership renewal campaign of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) for the year 2024-25 has started which would continue till March 31.

An FCCI spokesman said here on Saturday that the members have been requested to contact the FCCI along with required documents for renewal of the membership.

He said that the working hours of the FCCI are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while on Saturday the timing would be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 noon. The renewal fee for corporate class is Rs.8,350 while it would be Rs.3,350 for associate class, he added.

