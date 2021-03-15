UrduPoint.com
FCCI President For Producing Qualified Technologists To Pace Up Industrialization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan must produce a chain of highly skilled and qualified technologists to gear up the pace of industrialization, said Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the FCCI Standing Committee on Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), he stressed the need for further improving industrial academia linkages. He said that societal values had created a pompous trend of producing doctors and engineers by downgrading technologists and other professionals deemed necessary to strengthen the industrialization process.

He said that it was a change that FCCI and IEEE had acknowledged the importance of technologists and were regularly organizing awareness sessions to harness the skills and expertise of the technologists in addition to elevating its social status.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed told that textile printing sector had been using basic printing machinery for the last 8 years but still we have to invite technologists for trouble shooting from China and other European countries manufacturing textile printing machinery.

He said: "Trouble shooting is a common phenomenon but the technologists from other countries have capacity to settle it down while our technologists generally lack requisite skill and expertise".

Regarding his practical experience as engineer, he said that he gave his d�but from his own factory and saved approximately 30% of electricity just by implementing fundamental electricity laws. Continuing, he said that engineers were supposed to facilitate masses and hence our engineers should also make concerted efforts to fulfill the needs of huge population of 220 million. He said that engineers generally dig "Out of Box" solutions while technologists ensure expeditious implementation on it. He also mentioned problems in technology transfer and told that an EU company demanded 2.5 million Euro as its equity for a joint venture. He stressed the need for enhancing the membership of IEEE to get latest technologies from the developed countries and replicatingthe same in accordance with the local needs.

In order to ensure close liaison between FCCI and IEEE, President FCCI nominated Nawaz Alavi as his coordinator.

