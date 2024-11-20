FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara met a delegation of Faisalabad Dyes & Chemical Merchants Association (FDCMA) here on Wednesday and assured the members that efforts would be made to facilitate the business community within the given circumstances.

He said that every association should hold its meeting in FCCI to promote mutual bonds and understand each other's problems. He said that regular meetings of associations would encourage its new members to perform proactively at this forum also.

He said that all members of FDCMA should get the membership of FCCI which would facilitate them in resolution of their genuine issues without any delay.

President FDCMA Mirza Muhammad Aslam congratulated the newly elected office bearers of FCCI and assured them full support to serve the business community.