Open Menu

FCCI President Stresses Balanced Sales Tax System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:37 PM

FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system

A balanced, transparent, compliant and business supportive sales tax system is imperative and the FBR as well as business community must collaborate to achieve these objectives within the given circumstances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A balanced, transparent, compliant and business supportive sales tax system is imperative and the FBR as well as business community must collaborate to achieve these objectives within the given circumstances.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara, here on Thursday. He said the FCCI fully supports the Federal board of Revenue's efforts to tackle tax fraud and promote transparency in sales tax practices. “Eliminating fake and flying invoices is essential for a fair tax system,” he said and added that the FCCI recognises the importance of addressing these serious issues but the recent action taken by FBR without giving prior notices and targeting the businesses have created harassment.

He said that the requirement for CFOs to submit monthly affidavits alongside sales tax returns has raised concerns within the business community.

He urged the FBR to address these issues with chambers and trade bodies for a balanced approach to ensure a transparent tax system that supports businesses while ensuring compliance.

He said that FCCI is fully committed to collaborate with the FBR in developing a practical solution that promotes both transparency and ease of doing business.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Chamber FBR Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employme ..

First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik

1 minute ago
 Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral pa ..

Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided

1 minute ago
 Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather

Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather

1 minute ago
 Man drowns after jumping into Indus River in Muzaf ..

Man drowns after jumping into Indus River in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago
 Pakistan loses opener in SAFF Championship

Pakistan loses opener in SAFF Championship

6 minutes ago
 Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking

Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking

6 minutes ago
EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on ..

EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action

6 minutes ago
 France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive tal ..

France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover

30 minutes ago
 Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebo ..

Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds

32 minutes ago
 No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stri ..

No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in p ..

30 minutes ago
 SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Pri ..

SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons

30 minutes ago
 PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political ..

PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issu ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business