Open Menu

FCCI Proposes Separate Ministry To Produce Skilled Human Resources

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 06:56 PM

FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources

Engineer Ahmad Hassan, former Vice President and Convener FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Standing Committee on R&D, has proposed a separate and dedicated ministry to produce highly skilled human resources which could be exported to other countries to almost double the existing foreign remittances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Engineer Ahmad Hassan, former Vice President and Convener FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Standing Committee on R&D, has proposed a separate and dedicated ministry to produce highly skilled human resources which could be exported to other countries to almost double the existing foreign remittances.

Addressing a meeting of the standing committee, he said that our current exports are only $20bn while remittances are $30bn but still there is a gap of $20-25bn.

He said, "We must focus on exporting highly skilled manpower to overcome this trade gap. The economy is facing multiple challenges and fundamental administrative changes are needed to resolve the issues. We are exporting unskilled and semiskilled workers which are sending $30bn remittances. The proposed ministry may be tasked with identifying the specific needs of each potential country and produce human resources in that particular area."

He further said that exports are dwindling due to global meltdown and internal instability, hence we must focus on enhancing foreign remittances by exporting a major chunk of our highly trained manpower.

“It is the easiest way to balance the trade deficit”, he added.

Earlier Dr H.M Arif Javaid presented a comprehensive documentary on remittances and said that foreign remittances of $647bn were transferred globally during 2022 and this amount is expected to jump to $800bn in 2024.

He explained data about South Asian countries and said that maximum remittances poured in India which was $111.2bn. “Pakistan received $29.9bn remittances which were only 7.9% of our GDP”, he said and explained the importance of foreign remittances, global and regional trends, South Asian landscape, Pakistani diaspora, remittances sent by them, evolution of remittances and other related topics.

Muhammad Amjad Khawaja proposed that comparative study of the Pakistan and Bangladesh textile sector may be presented in the next meeting of the standing committee.

The meeting was also attended by Abdullah Qadri, Muhib Mujtaba Amjad, Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Faizan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad Bangladesh Exports Chamber May Commerce Textile Industry Asia

Recent Stories

4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

50 seconds ago
 Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after re ..

Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..

51 seconds ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prio ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey

53 seconds ago
 President for financial inclusion of weaker segmen ..

President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital ..

2 minutes ago
 State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

32 minutes ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

32 minutes ago
First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

32 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results

29 minutes ago
 Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl pr ..

Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 1339

29 minutes ago
 Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

29 minutes ago
 Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit aff ..

Four MPAs elect join different parties, submit affidavits to ECP

29 minutes ago
 Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address c ..

Ombudsman’s regional office ensures to address complaints with in legal framew ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business