FCCI publish contact numbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has shared contact numbers of the members of Election Commission (EC) FCCI for convenience of its members and contestants.

FCCI spokesman said on Monday that the mobile phone number of Mian Aftab Ahmed member FCCI EC is 0300-8663846, while Muzammal Sultan could be contacted on mobile phone Number 0321-8993266. Atif Munir 's number is 0321-8662764.

All the members of FCCI EC for 2020-21 could also be contacted through email : electioncommission@fcci.

com.pk.

The details of FCCI Election Commission have also been uploaded on website of the chamber.

These arrangements will help FCCI members and contestants to contact the EC for immediate redressal of their genuine election related grievances, stated a press release.

It may be mentioned here that elections of FCCI have been announced and polling is scheduled to be held on September 14 and 15.