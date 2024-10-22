Open Menu

FCCI Resolving Problems Of Business Community

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

FCCI resolving problems of business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The FCCI is an elected forum of the business community which is trying its best to resolve

genuine problems of businessmen.

This was said by Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Vice President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce

& Industry (FCCI), while addressing the first meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on

Super Market Association (SMA).

"We have workable relations with the government departments", he said and adding that the issues

raised from this platform were given due consideration by the concerned government departments.

All super stores should get the membership of the FCCI on priority basis to resolve their genuine

issues, he added.

He said that FBR officials would be invited to visit the FCCI and resolve the issues.

He announced that this standing committee would invite concerned departments to promote mutual

understanding, adding that officials of the Punjab food Authority would be invited with a request to provide

new rules.

He said the governor SBP was expected to visit Faisalabad during the next week.

Attaullah Sarwar, Hajji Muhammad Aslam, Rana Safdar Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Qaisar Abbas, Saeed

Ahmad, Tariq Mushtaq, M Akram Nasir, Haider Ali, M Hassan, Moazzam Ali, Mian Sajjad, Rasheed Sharif,

Saif-ur-Rehman, Saeed Ahmad, Hajji islam and Muhammad Faisal also participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Governor Business Punjab Visit Nasir Chamber FBR Market Commerce From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

51 minutes ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

54 minutes ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

56 minutes ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

2 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

3 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

3 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

18 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business