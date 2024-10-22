FCCI resolving problems of business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The FCCI is an elected forum of the business community which is trying its best to resolve

genuine problems of businessmen.

This was said by Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Vice President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce

& Industry (FCCI), while addressing the first meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on

Super Market Association (SMA).

"We have workable relations with the government departments", he said and adding that the issues

raised from this platform were given due consideration by the concerned government departments.

All super stores should get the membership of the FCCI on priority basis to resolve their genuine

issues, he added.

He said that FBR officials would be invited to visit the FCCI and resolve the issues.

He announced that this standing committee would invite concerned departments to promote mutual

understanding, adding that officials of the Punjab food Authority would be invited with a request to provide

new rules.

He said the governor SBP was expected to visit Faisalabad during the next week.

Attaullah Sarwar, Hajji Muhammad Aslam, Rana Safdar Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Qaisar Abbas, Saeed

Ahmad, Tariq Mushtaq, M Akram Nasir, Haider Ali, M Hassan, Moazzam Ali, Mian Sajjad, Rasheed Sharif,

Saif-ur-Rehman, Saeed Ahmad, Hajji islam and Muhammad Faisal also participated in the meeting.