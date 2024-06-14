FCCI Says Defence Minister Has Promised To Help Solve Business Community Problems
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq has said that Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has promised that the government will make its best efforts to solve genuine problems being confronted by the business community.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that a joint delegation of the FCCI and Sialkot chamber met the minister and apprised him of the budget related issues in addition to other problems. He said that he represented the business community of Faisalabad and requested the minister that fundamental economic issues must be resolved to streamline the economy on a solid and sustained basis.
The FCCI chief said that the delegation handed over his budget related reservations in writing to the federal minister and the minister promised that the government would solve their problems on top priority basis.
The minister said that economic revival was a joint objective of the government and business community and "we must make collaborative efforts to achieve the target".
The minister also assured the delegation that he would not only hand over their reservations and recommendations to the ministries concerned but also use his influence to help mitigate those reservations, the FCCI president added.
