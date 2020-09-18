UrduPoint.com
FCCI, SCCI Ink MoU For Exchange Of Trade Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020

FCCI, SCCI ink MoU for exchange of trade information

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange research based and trade related information

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange research based and trade related information.

President SCCI Malik Rizwan-ul-Haq visited FCCI and had detailed discussion with President FCCI Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan to enhance business activities in both the cities of the country.� Muhammad Sikandar Azam welcomed the SCCI president and told him that Faisalabad had modern industrial estates and particularly mentioned that Allama Iqbal industrial zone where many international chains had established industrial units which were not only catering to the domestic market but also exporting surplus products.

� President SCCI invited the business community of Faisalabad to set up their textile units in Sukkur to fulfill the domestic needs of the area.

Later, they signed a MoU and exchanged the documents.

The meeting was also attended by Engineer. Ehtesham Javed, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Ayub Aslam Manj, Kashif Zia, Engineer Babar Sahazad, Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Mr. Muhammad Aslam.

