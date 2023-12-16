Open Menu

FCCI Stresses Planning To Solve Poultry Sector Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 06:55 PM

FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector problems

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad said on Saturday comprehensive planning was crucial to solve problems being faced by the poultry sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad said on Saturday comprehensive planning was crucial to solve problems being faced by the poultry sector.

Addressing the first meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Poultry, he said he tried his level best to get agriculture tariff for the poultry sector, but now they must file a petition to get justice from the judiciary. He said poultry was an integral part of agriculture, but the government was not ready to accept its due status. He mentioned drastic reduction in the prices of ingredients used for poultry feed.

He lamented that the prices of poultry feed and vaccine had not been reduced proportionately and in this connection, we must make concerted efforts by involving all stakeholders. He stressed the need for mutual consultation to fix the poultry rates and said that farmers should sell out their birds of 2.5 kg weight. He said that steps should also be taken to discourage the brokers who are eroding the financial strength of the poultry sector.

He assured that the problems identified by the standing committee would be resolved at the highest level.

He also introduced FCCI and said that maximum farmers should get its membership to enhance their strength at this vocal platform of the business community.

Rana Saleem Akhtar Convener FCCI Standing Committee assured that a dedicated WhatsApp group of farmers would be established today to ensure their connectivity.

He also endorsed the idea that the rate committee should fix rates by calculating the distance of Toba Tek Singh and Pir Mahal.

He said that another meeting of the standing committee would be convened very soon to create much needed harmony among the farmers.

Mian Imran Chairman Poultry Association Punjab said that a provincial level committee would be constituted by including representatives of farmers from 36 districts of Punjab.

He also explained in detail the problems confronted by the poultry farmers and said that efforts would be initiated in collaboration with FCCI.

Later, a question-answer session was also held while the meeting concluded with a special prayer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Punjab Agriculture Toba Tek Singh Pir Mahal Chamber Commerce Prayer All From Government Industry Best WhatsApp Weight

Recent Stories

UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hon ..

UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hong Kong youth

3 minutes ago
 RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jam ..

RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jamal Nasir

3 minutes ago
 Cold can affect mango plants badly

Cold can affect mango plants badly

6 minutes ago
 Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen ..

Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen motorcycles

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

19 minutes ago
Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kish ..

Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kishwar Naheed's health

17 minutes ago
 PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

17 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

23 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

18 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in ..

Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore

18 minutes ago
 PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business