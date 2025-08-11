FCCI thanks PM for redressing FBR-related issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has paid tribute to collective efforts of the business community to reverse the harsh impact of 37-A, authorizing FBR to unilaterally start inquiries and arrest businessmen.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that the unlimited powers of FBR have been trimmed and notification to this effect has also been issued.

He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who directly intervened and constituted a committee of chambers and representatives of FBR to dispel the genuine apprehensions of the business community.

He said that no arrest or inquiry could be initiated without the prior consent of this committee.

Rehan Naseem Bharara also lauded the efforts of former caretaker minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz and Patron Inchief of the UBG SM Tanveer who steered the peaceful movement of the business community and made it positive and result oriented.

He said that the apprehensions of business communities have been removed and now the business community is ready to collaborate with the government and play its key role in the sustained and comprehensive development of Pakistan.