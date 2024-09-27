FCCI to encourage young entrepreneurs to harness professional skills: Dr Khurram Tariq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will encourage young entrepreneurs to harness their professional skills through Chevening Scholarships, said Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

He was talking to Deputy Director Communication Sneha Lala and Manager Communication UK High Commission Reema Salman who visited the FCCI here on Friday.

Dr Khurram Tariq said that Pakistan and UK are enjoying best cordial relation in almost all sectors of economy and UK is offering fully funded scholarships to the Pakistani youth so that they could get latest knowledge and on return back to Pakistan they could play their productive role in bringing qualitative improvement in their respective profession or field.

He assured Madam Sneha Lala to circulate digital brochures among ten thousand members of FCCI so that they themselves or their children could apply for this scholarship well in time. He requested her to remove misconception about this scholarship so that they could apply without any reservation.

Deputy Director Madam Sneha informed him about the importance of Chevening Scholarships and said that intake for 2025-26 has already started and will continue up to November 05. She said that an announcement about selected students would be made in June 2025 who could start their studies from September, October 2025.

She said that it is a one year master degree program which is fully funded. “It is fabricated for the mid-career youth who are serving in their relevant field after completion of their graduation”, she said and added that its ultimate objective is that these students could play a key role in introducing innovative reforms.

Later President Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Madam Sneha Lala Deputy Director Communication UK High Commission.

Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Engineer Asim Munir, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry, Syed Shafiq Hussain and other members were also present during this meeting.