'FCCI To Help Local Associations For Registration Of DGTO'
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will help local trade and industrial
associations to get registration from the directorate general of trade organisations (DGTO)
and convey their issues to the policy makers.
This was said by Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad while addressing a delegation of the
Faisalabad Dyes and Chemical Merchants Association (FDCMA).
He assured of arranging seminars for the FDCMA members by inviting professors
from the universities.
He said that a travel help desk established in the FCCI would also help the members
of the FDCMA to participate in international exhibitions and conferences.
He said:" We must encourage our younger generation to actively participate in healthy
and productive activities".
He said the FCCI would encourage young entrepreneurs to take part in the chamber’s business promotion initiatives. "It will help them to become successful business leaders", he said and added the FCCI had also launched E-chamber to digitize the membership system.
