FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Renewal of membership campaign of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) for the year 2024-25 is going on and the chamber office would remain open on Sunday, March 31, as well which is the last date for renewal of membership.

According to an FCCI spokesman, the chamber had made the best possible arrangements to facilitate its members and in this connection, the offices of FCCI would remain open from 9 a.m. till midnight 12 a.m. on Sunday.

The members failing to renew their membership could not cast their vote in the coming election of the FCCI, he added.