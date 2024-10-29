Open Menu

'FCCI To Resolve Problems Of Hajj Tour Operators'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

'FCCI to resolve problems of hajj tour operators'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will make efforts to resolve

problems being confronted by the registered hajj tour operators so that they could dole

out the best possible services to intending pilgrims during upcoming Hajj.

Addressing during a meeting between the Director Hajj of M Millennium Company of

Saudi Arabia and local hajj tour operators, Vice President FCCI Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa

said that a committee had already been constituted with Nadeem Iqbal as its head to resolve

the issues faced by tour operators.

A question-answer session was also held while Vice President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa

presented FCCI shield to Hayutam Afeefi Beyari Director Hajj Pakistan for M Millennium.

Executive Members FCCI Tariq Mahmood Qadri, Imtiaz Ali and Hassan Nawaz Khan

Director Marketing Transportation M Millennium Company were also present.

