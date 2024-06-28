FCCI To Sign MoUs To Facilitate Its Members
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 11:15 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will sign a series of Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with different organizations to project this august trade body in addition to ensuring maximum concessions and facilitation for its ten thousand members.
Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad along with Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli inked two separate MOUs with Sahil Hospital and Pure Gold Jewelers respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sajjad Arshad said that Sahil Hospital would provide 15-20 % discount to FCCI members on laboratory tests, X-rays, ultrasound and other services.
“However, FCCI employees would be entitled for a discount of 20-35 % on these tests and services”, he added.
He also signed an MOU with Pure Gold Jewelers and said that this organization would offer 100 % discount in labor charges on making of gold ornaments. It would also cooperate with FCCI in arranging recreational facilities for FCCI members, he added.
He said that FCCI has initiated talks with more than 25-30 other organizations to get maximum concessions for FCCI members and hopefully MOUs with these organizations would also be signed very soon.
