FCCI top-slot elections to be held on Sep 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Elections for top-slots of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) 2021-22 will be held here on September 22.

A spokesman of the FCCI election commission said Friday that nomination papers for the election of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President Seats will be received up to September 18 and their scrutiny will be conducted on September 20.

The polling for these seats will be held on September 22,whereas notification of the elected office bearers will be issued during Annual General Meeting FCCI on September 30, he added.

