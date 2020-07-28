FCCI urges more steps for enhancing Pak-Russia bilateral trade

The bilateral trade between Russia and Pakistan needs more practical steps as there is huge potential for investment and economic cooperation in Pakistan's energy sector, steel production, telecommunication, oil and gas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The bilateral trade between Russia and Pakistan needs more practical steps as there is huge potential for investment and economic cooperation in Pakistan's energy sector, steel production, telecommunication, oil and gas.

These views were expressed by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar in the first virtual meeting of Pakistan-Russia Business Council (PRBC) of the FPCCI, attended by newly elected Chairman Zakir Jaffer and former chairman Mohsin Sheikh and the members of PRBC on Tuesday.

Talking to the members of Pak-Russia Business Council, Mian Anjum Nisar said that there is a need to revitalise the activities of both countries' friendship bodies for bringing Pakistani and Russian people closer through exchange of trade delegations. A coherent strategy should be adopted for enhancing people-to-people contacts in various fields of business and commerce, social and culture, etc. He said that the matter of long-pending outstanding amount had also been resolved with the FPCCI efforts. He hoped that the PRBC would work for promotion of Pak-Russia bilateral trade and economic relations.

Mohsin Sheikh shared brief performance report of his one-year tenure on the occasion and said that matters such as visa on reciprocal basis, both side banking facilities, FTA with Russia and Eurasian Economic Union, establishment of Pak-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce, establishment of warehouses etc. were the main issues which had already been under discussion between the authorities. He said that the PRBC, under the chairmanship of Zakir Jaffer, would pursue the matters in the quarters concerned for promotion of bilateral trade relations with Russia.

PRBC Chairman Zakir Jaffer promised his full cooperation to enhance and strengthen Pak-Russia bilateral relations on the line of previous team of PRBC.

During the meeting, he also presented a comparative study of Pak-Russia bilateral trade and economic relations and said that the PRBC would focus on ways and means for smooth bilateral trade with Russia such as opening of commercial banks and corresponding banks in both countries to provide level playing field to the business communities of both countries.