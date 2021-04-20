UrduPoint.com
FCCI Welcomes Appointment Of Shaukat Tareen As FM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:02 PM

FCCI welcomes appointment of Shaukat Tareen as FM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ehtasham Javed welcomed the appointment of Mr.Shaukat Tareen as new finance minister and hoped that he would not only protect the national interest but also revived the economy on positive and sustainable basis.

He said that reshuffle in cabinet is a normal procedure and Prime Minister Imran Khan could nominate and hand over specific responsibilities to any cabinet member according to his needs and the capability of the concerned minister. "The approach of the Prime Minister is holistic and comprehensive", he said and added that PM choice should not be analyzed in one's individual perspective.

About Mr. Shaukat Tarin, he hoped that he would restructure the economy on solid and sound footings so that the ultimate national objective could be achieved.

He further said that being a sovereign nation we must depend upon our own financial resources instead of depending on foreign loans.

He lauded the efforts of Mr. Hammad Azhar for the revival of the national economy and hoped that now being energy minister, he will resolve this most ticklish issue with prudence.

Meanwhile, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed also welcomed the appointment of Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as minister of industry and production and Mr. Omar Ayub Khan as in-charge minister of economic affairs.

