FCCI Welcomes Decrease In Policy Rate, Demands To Bring It Into Single Digit

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Mr Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed decrease in policy rate and demanded to bring it into single digit, terming reduction of 200 basic-points as insufficient to further enhance the pace of economic activities.

Talking to a delegation of traders here on Wednesday, he said that it was the fifth consecutive cut in policy rate which had now brought down to 13%. However, further cut in policy rate was imperative to attract maximum local and foreign investment, he added.

He said that foreign exchange reserves had swollen to $12bn while GDP growth in 2025 was expected to be around 2.

5 to 3.5%. A decrease of 2% in policy rate was not enough to achieve the set economic targets in the prevailing circumstances. Therefore, the government should bring it into single digit so that the results of improved macro-economic indicators could be trickled down to the lowest stratum, he added.

He was optimistic that further cut in policy rate would certainly catalyze the economic activities and play a key role in saving the low socioeconomic class from the unbearable burden of price hike and inflation.

