FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the exemption of senior citizens and other sales taxpayers from mandatory biometric by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that the FBR made this decision on the chamber demand. He hoped that it would promote confidence between the FBR and taxpayers.

He said that he had marathon meetings with FBR officials in addition to writing a letter highlighting the practical implications faced by senior citizens and others whose thumb impressions were not recognized by the biometric machine due to the aging and dermal issues.

Under SRO 350(1) 2024 all AOP firms and individual sales tax filers were required to submit their online sales tax returns through biometric verification.

Now on the demand of FCCI, a new option under rule 5(4)F has been provided to the taxpayers to opt for the submission of sales tax return through biometric or without it, he added.

In his letter, Mr. Bharara had identified that with the aging, it had generally become impossible for the biometric machine to correctly read the figure prints. “It was causing problems for the taxpayers”, he said and added that on his demand a new option has been provided under the head of assignment to file sales tax returns through an online portal.

He said that the taxpayer could now opt to file returns with or without biometric.

President FCCI has thanked Mr. Rashid Mahmood Langrial Chairman FBR for this prompt action and urged upon the FCCI members to avail from this facility for their own convenience.