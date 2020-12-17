UrduPoint.com
FCCI Welcomes Induction Of Castro As Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed has welcomed the induction of MPA Khayal Castro, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Faisalabad, into the Punjab cabinet.

He thanked the Punjab chief minister for the induction, and said that Khayal Castro was fully aware of problems of the city and hoped that he would certainly use his influence to resolve the issues confronted by the people of Faisalabad.

