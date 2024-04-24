Open Menu

FCCI Welcomes Iranian President's Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli have welcomed the visit of Iranian president, terming it most fruitful and productive in the prevailing geopolitical scenario

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, they appreciated the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in different fields and said the commitment of both countries to enhance bilateral trade to $10 billion was a very encouraging step, which would not only generate much-needed economic activity but also bring durable peace in this region.

They said that regional trade is important and hence both neighbouring countries must formulate economic policies in consultation with their stakeholders to achieve this ambitious target without any fail.

They said that Pakistan should focus on regional-centric policies to enhance its exports and in this connection the country must benefit from its relations with the neighbouring countries including Iran. They said that Pakistan and Iran were enjoying friendly relations and we must translate these relations into economic terms.

They particularly appreciated the agreement to crush terrorism which is the main threat to the economic growth of this region.

It would not only help in eliminating the menace of smuggling but also stabilize their economies by promoting official level trade between the two countries, they added.

