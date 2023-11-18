Open Menu

FCCI Welcomes Re-routing Of Shalimar Train

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), has welcomed the re-routing of Shalimar Train currently operating between Lahore and Karachi to run via Faisalabad to Multan.

In a statement here on Saturday, he requested railways authorities to re-assess the viability of all routes of passenger and luggage trains.

He said that currently many trains were being operated on the personal whim of influential political personalities which are incurring heavy losses and thus become a burden on the exchequer.

He said that Faisalabad is one of the most profitable routes where sufficient passenger and luggage load was available. Hence, the PR should start more trains from Faisalabad by abandoning all loss-making train operations, he added.

