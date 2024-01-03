FCCI welcomes success of UBG in FPCCI polls

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Acting President Dr. Sajjad Arshad Wednesday expressed joy over the success of United Business Group (UBG) in the election of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

He was optimistic that the newly elected leadership would play a key role in reviving the economy by suggesting the government to introduce prudent measures. He welcomed the success of UBG and said that the UBG had worked for the betterment of the business community since its inception and its leadership rendered excellent services to protect the legitimate interest of the business community.