UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI Welcomes Withdrawal Of Demurrage Charges

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:25 PM

FCCI welcomes withdrawal of demurrage charges

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has welcomed withdrawal of demurrage charges on import and export consignments relating to the unexpected and long Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has welcomed withdrawal of demurrage charges on import and export consignments relating to the unexpected and long Eid holidays.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that exporters belonging to Faisalabad worked hard to ensure on-time dispatch of their export consignments. However, due to the Eid holidays, their containers could not be loaded as the port staff was on Eid holidays.

"This situation created multiple problems for the exporters as the shipping lines were demanding demurrage and detention charges for that period," he said. He welcomed the intervention of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who convinced the shipping lines to exempt exporters and importers from the demurrage and detention charges of Eid holidays. He said that the government should properly notify the decision so that the shipping lines could not harass and charge demurrage and detention charges for that period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Import Holidays Chamber Ali Haider Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DC pays surprise visit to fruit,vegetable markets

6 minutes ago

Six die, 11 injured in Chaman blast

6 minutes ago

KP govt extends closure of universities,colleges t ..

6 minutes ago

Palestine Solidarity Day observes in northern Sind ..

6 minutes ago

Over 1Mln Cubans Immunized With Domestic Vaccines

13 minutes ago

Int'l community need to take notice of Israeli ter ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.