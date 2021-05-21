FCCI welcomes withdrawal of demurrage charges

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has welcomed withdrawal of demurrage charges on import and export consignments relating to the unexpected and long Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has welcomed withdrawal of demurrage charges on import and export consignments relating to the unexpected and long Eid holidays.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that exporters belonging to Faisalabad worked hard to ensure on-time dispatch of their export consignments. However, due to the Eid holidays, their containers could not be loaded as the port staff was on Eid holidays.

"This situation created multiple problems for the exporters as the shipping lines were demanding demurrage and detention charges for that period," he said. He welcomed the intervention of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who convinced the shipping lines to exempt exporters and importers from the demurrage and detention charges of Eid holidays. He said that the government should properly notify the decision so that the shipping lines could not harass and charge demurrage and detention charges for that period.