- Home
- Business
- News
- FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial centers
FCCI Worried Over Accumulation Of Sewage And Rainwater On Roads, In Commercial Centers
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Normal business activities are affecting due to the accumulation of sewage and rainwater on important roads and commercial centers due to the poor performance of WASA, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Normal business activities are affecting due to the accumulation of sewage and rainwater on important roads and commercial centers due to the poor performance of WASA, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
Talking to a delegation of traders during a meeting in his office, he said that light showers have converted low-lying areas into ponds of water. He said that WASA disposal stations were also not working satisfactorily which further aggravated the situation.
He said that in downtown areas, businesses of billions of rupees were transacted daily which were also suffering due to stagnation of rain and sewer water. He criticized the poor performance of WASA which failed to take pre-emptive measures despite the clear prediction of heavy rains during this monsoon.
He alleged that WASA is issuing only statements while the ground realities are altogether different.
He demanded an impartial audit of WASA by a third party and take irresponsible and negligent officers and officials to task. He further said that dangers of urban flooding were imminent and hence, the level of green belts along main roads must be lowered to accommodate the rainwater and save roads from unnecessary wear and tear.
He particularly mentioned Susan Road where a spacious green belt is available but water accumulates at important points which could be easily drained out into the green belt by lowering its level.
“Similarly, greenbelts along service roads on both sides of the Canal Road could also be redesigned to accommodate rainwater”, he said and added that incomplete and ill designed storm water channels have also been built but without a proper outlet.
He said that stagnant water in these storm channels has become a safe haven for dengue mosquitoes. He said that WASA may be directed to prepare a comprehensive plan to face unexpected rains. He said that some WASA channels were stinking and it should take necessary remedial measures to save people from the disgusting smell.
Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Member Shafique Hussain Shah, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil and Rana Habib ur Rehman were also present.
Recent Stories
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management
FESCO shutdown notice
Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report
School set up to educate working children
DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram
Power shutdown notice
4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, house robberies
27 meters cut off for gas theft
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews arrangements for Muharram Majaa ..
Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Faisalabad
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon
More Stories From Business
-
Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal mine29 minutes ago
-
Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon25 minutes ago
-
China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity24 minutes ago
-
China completes its largest LNG storage base24 minutes ago
-
ADB approves 50 mln USD loan, grant to Kyrgyzstan54 minutes ago
-
German inflation slows more than expected in June1 hour ago
-
ERP system operationalized at Pak-German Wood Centre2 hours ago
-
Paris stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election1 hour ago
-
PSX gains 379 points to close at 78,824.331 hour ago
-
Finance Minister hails FBR exceptional performance in surpassing revenue target2 hours ago
-
CPI inflation recorded at 12.3% in June3 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns US $633m from travel services' export in Jul-April5 hours ago