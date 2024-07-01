FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial centers

Normal business activities are affecting due to the accumulation of sewage and rainwater on important roads and commercial centers due to the poor performance of WASA, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Normal business activities are affecting due to the accumulation of sewage and rainwater on important roads and commercial centers due to the poor performance of WASA, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Talking to a delegation of traders during a meeting in his office, he said that light showers have converted low-lying areas into ponds of water. He said that WASA disposal stations were also not working satisfactorily which further aggravated the situation.

He said that in downtown areas, businesses of billions of rupees were transacted daily which were also suffering due to stagnation of rain and sewer water. He criticized the poor performance of WASA which failed to take pre-emptive measures despite the clear prediction of heavy rains during this monsoon.

He alleged that WASA is issuing only statements while the ground realities are altogether different.

He demanded an impartial audit of WASA by a third party and take irresponsible and negligent officers and officials to task. He further said that dangers of urban flooding were imminent and hence, the level of green belts along main roads must be lowered to accommodate the rainwater and save roads from unnecessary wear and tear.

He particularly mentioned Susan Road where a spacious green belt is available but water accumulates at important points which could be easily drained out into the green belt by lowering its level.

“Similarly, greenbelts along service roads on both sides of the Canal Road could also be redesigned to accommodate rainwater”, he said and added that incomplete and ill designed storm water channels have also been built but without a proper outlet.

He said that stagnant water in these storm channels has become a safe haven for dengue mosquitoes. He said that WASA may be directed to prepare a comprehensive plan to face unexpected rains. He said that some WASA channels were stinking and it should take necessary remedial measures to save people from the disgusting smell.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Member Shafique Hussain Shah, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil and Rana Habib ur Rehman were also present.