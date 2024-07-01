Open Menu

FCCI Worried Over Accumulation Of Sewage And Rainwater On Roads, In Commercial Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 07:09 PM

FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial centers

Normal business activities are affecting due to the accumulation of sewage and rainwater on important roads and commercial centers due to the poor performance of WASA, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Normal business activities are affecting due to the accumulation of sewage and rainwater on important roads and commercial centers due to the poor performance of WASA, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Talking to a delegation of traders during a meeting in his office, he said that light showers have converted low-lying areas into ponds of water. He said that WASA disposal stations were also not working satisfactorily which further aggravated the situation.

He said that in downtown areas, businesses of billions of rupees were transacted daily which were also suffering due to stagnation of rain and sewer water. He criticized the poor performance of WASA which failed to take pre-emptive measures despite the clear prediction of heavy rains during this monsoon.

He alleged that WASA is issuing only statements while the ground realities are altogether different.

He demanded an impartial audit of WASA by a third party and take irresponsible and negligent officers and officials to task. He further said that dangers of urban flooding were imminent and hence, the level of green belts along main roads must be lowered to accommodate the rainwater and save roads from unnecessary wear and tear.

He particularly mentioned Susan Road where a spacious green belt is available but water accumulates at important points which could be easily drained out into the green belt by lowering its level.

“Similarly, greenbelts along service roads on both sides of the Canal Road could also be redesigned to accommodate rainwater”, he said and added that incomplete and ill designed storm water channels have also been built but without a proper outlet.

He said that stagnant water in these storm channels has become a safe haven for dengue mosquitoes. He said that WASA may be directed to prepare a comprehensive plan to face unexpected rains. He said that some WASA channels were stinking and it should take necessary remedial measures to save people from the disgusting smell.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Member Shafique Hussain Shah, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil and Rana Habib ur Rehman were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Storm Dengue Business Poor Water Road Chamber May Commerce From Industry Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, m ..

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

3 minutes ago
 Experts highlight importance of data for effective ..

Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management

1 minute ago
 FESCO shutdown notice

FESCO shutdown notice

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

1 minute ago
 School set up to educate working children

School set up to educate working children

1 minute ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

1 minute ago
Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

1 minute ago
 4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, ..

4 member gang arrested involved in street crimes, house robberies

1 minute ago
 27 meters cut off for gas theft

27 meters cut off for gas theft

1 minute ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews a ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews arrangements for Muharram Majaa ..

3 minutes ago
 Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Fais ..

Flood relief camps of WASA made functional in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monso ..

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business