FDA DG Orders Strict Compliance Of Housing Schemes Act
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the officials to ensure strict compliance of Housing Scheme Act for sustainable development of housing colonies in Faisalabad.
Addressing a meeting of land developers and their representatives here on Saturday, he said that the FDA would facilitate the establishment of private housing schemes on top priority basis. However, implementation on Private Housing Schemes Act of Punjab Development Authorities was imperative to ensure organized town planning by bringing housing schemes within the ambit of the law.
He outlined the relevant regulations and Punjab government's policies and urged the developers to operate within legal boundaries.
“Non-compliance would result in strict action”, he said, adding that FDA would also launch operation very soon against unauthorized activities in the development of housing colonies.
He also asked the defaulter developers to submit their outstanding dues immediately to avoid enforcement actions such as demolitions or sealing of their sales offices.
He further said that important reforms had been introduced to improve quality of FDA services in addition to expediting processing of applications for housing scheme approvals.
He urged the developers to fulfill departmental requirements and legal conditions without delay so that their applications could be approved promptly.
He also provided a list of outstanding dues to the defaulter developers in the meeting and directed them to ensure timely payments.
The defaulter developers assured the DG FDA that they would deposit their dues within a week.
The local developers of 27 housing schemes of Satiana Road including Chaudhry Yaseen, Rana Shaukat and Adnan Khaliq were present in the meeting in addition to Additional Director FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha and Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin.
Recent Stories
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
More Stories From Business
-
FDA DG orders strict compliance of Housing Schemes Act2 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh, Rwanda High Commissioner meet to increase bilateral economic ties21 minutes ago
-
Scholarship provided to 22 UAF students2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola2 hours ago
-
CCP approves asset acquisition of Crescent Cotton Mills3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 202511 hours ago
-
3 development schemes of Rs 20.59b approved21 hours ago
-
Pakistani Parliamentary delegation to visit Ireland, Austria21 hours ago
-
China play key role in Pakistan's digital transformation: Finance Minister24 hours ago
-
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment24 hours ago
-
Education promotion Govt's top priority in ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Ahsan Iqbal1 day ago