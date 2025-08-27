Open Menu

FDA Directed For 100% Sweeping To Prevent Dengue Larvae Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed FDA surveillance teams to ensure 100 percent sweeping during the current season to curb breeding of dengue larvae.

During a meeting, he reviewed anti-dengue measures and urged the surveillance teams to demonstrate full responsibility within their respective jurisdictions so that dengue menace could be curbed once for all.

He said that recent rains coupled with temperature decrease have created favorable conditions for dengue larvae growth.

He instructed the surveillance teams to eliminate all possible breeding sources effectively with special focus on private housing schemes. The housing societies and developers must be reminded about their responsibilities in draining stagnant water and ensuring cleanliness, he added.

He stressed the need for effective public awareness campaigns including display of banners regarding precautionary measures.

The people should be educated on preventive actions as social cooperation is imperative for the success of anti-dengue operations, he added.

He also issued directives to regularly check stormwater drains, green belts, parks, vacant plots and other sensitive locations in FDA City and any detection of larvae must be followed by immediate chemical treatment.

He said that reports of dengue surveillance activities would be regularly shared with the district administration and local health department.

He made it clear that full compliance with Punjab government instructions and SOPs would be ensured and no negligence or carelessness will be tolerated in this regard.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Project Director/Director Estate Management Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Assistant Director IT Usman Ramey and others were also present on the occasion.

