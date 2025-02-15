Open Menu

FDA Directed To Expedite Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM

FDA directed to expedite crackdown against illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has directed FDA officials to expedite crackdown against illegal housing schemes by taking effective measures for public awareness and weeding out this malpractice completely.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said that all promotional platforms including social media should be used to educate the public that no utility service would be provided in the illegal housing colonies, hence, they should refrain from purchasing plots in illegal housing schemes until and unless their developers got them approved by completing legal formalities.

He also took strict notice of public complaints and ordered the FDA officials to ensure legal actions against illegal housing schemes on urgent basis without any discrimination. He also directed to issue departmental notices to the developers of illegal housing colonies and impose heavy fines under the law.

He stressed the need for strict enforcement of Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules as well as the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and directed the FDA officers to take necessary steps for educating and convincing the colony developers to prevent legal violations, otherwise, they would have to face the music.

He further said that continuous monitoring of the plots designated for public utilities in approved housing schemes would be ensured and clear signage would be placed at such locations besides displaying details about the plots allocated for education, healthcare, mosques, public parks and other utilities to prevent their misuse.

He said that immediate action should be taken against the violators if such plots were misused.

He also directed the FDA officials to make close coordination with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), district administration and other relevant institutions to curb the promotion of unauthorized housing schemes.

He also stressed the need of forwarding repeated official notifications to relevant authorities to prevent the provision of electricity, gas and other utility services in the illegal housing projects.

He also urged the general public to verify legal status of a housing scheme before purchasing plots or making investment. In this connection, people could also check the records of housing colonies through FDA’s official website or social media pages, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

58 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

58 minutes ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

3 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

3 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

3 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business