FDA directed to prepare concrete budget proposals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has directed officers of all FDA departments to prepare concrete budget proposals with a special focus on enhancing financial resources of the FDA and decreasing its expenses.

In this regard, Additional Director General FDA Kaiser Abbas Rind has been entrusted the responsibility of monitoring the process of budget preparation and he called a directors’ conference to prepare budget proposals for the next financial year and review the status of the budget targets for the current financial year.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Directors Asma Mohsin, Junaid Hassan Manj, Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Asim Mahmood, Deputy Directors Finance Humaira Ashraf, Faisal Tariq Butt, Deputy Director Katchi Abadi Afzal Ansari, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor and others were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director General FDA said that the budget proposals for the next fiscal year should be in accordance with the financial stability of the institution and future development requirements.

He said that the expenditures and income of FDA should be reviewed wisely by keeping in mind the budget targets of previous years.

He said that a balanced budget is guarantee for development of any institution. Therefore, the budget details should be decided according to the financial and administrative capacity so that no obstacle or difficulty could create hindrance in achieving the set goals.

He said that different business models should be proposed for the financial stability of the institution. In this regard, there is a need to develop solid and comprehensive strategy to utilize properties of the FDA in profitable projects, for which financial and business experts could also be consulted.

The budget proposals should be prepared in accordance with the relevant laws, rules and regulations in addition to adhering departmental terms and conditions and government policies, he added.