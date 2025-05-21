FDA Directed To Prepare Concrete Budget Proposals
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has directed officers of all FDA departments to prepare concrete budget proposals with a special focus on enhancing financial resources of the FDA and decreasing its expenses.
In this regard, Additional Director General FDA Kaiser Abbas Rind has been entrusted the responsibility of monitoring the process of budget preparation and he called a directors’ conference to prepare budget proposals for the next financial year and review the status of the budget targets for the current financial year.
Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Directors Asma Mohsin, Junaid Hassan Manj, Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Asim Mahmood, Deputy Directors Finance Humaira Ashraf, Faisal Tariq Butt, Deputy Director Katchi Abadi Afzal Ansari, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor and others were also present in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director General FDA said that the budget proposals for the next fiscal year should be in accordance with the financial stability of the institution and future development requirements.
He said that the expenditures and income of FDA should be reviewed wisely by keeping in mind the budget targets of previous years.
He said that a balanced budget is guarantee for development of any institution. Therefore, the budget details should be decided according to the financial and administrative capacity so that no obstacle or difficulty could create hindrance in achieving the set goals.
He said that different business models should be proposed for the financial stability of the institution. In this regard, there is a need to develop solid and comprehensive strategy to utilize properties of the FDA in profitable projects, for which financial and business experts could also be consulted.
The budget proposals should be prepared in accordance with the relevant laws, rules and regulations in addition to adhering departmental terms and conditions and government policies, he added.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Business
-
FDA directed to prepare concrete budget proposals2 minutes ago
-
False earnings, affiliation claims, CCP fines British Lyceum Rs 5 million22 minutes ago
-
SAPM Haroon emphasizes local manufacturing to boost Pakistan’s automotive industry42 minutes ago
-
Aurangze bbriefs Netherlands envoy on Country’s current macroeconomic outlook2 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 3.55% to $49.971 in 10 months3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 20259 hours ago
-
Planning, Communication ministers prioritize key road projects in joint meeting on infrastructure de ..16 hours ago
-
Karachi Coastal Development Zone to be ‘model project’ under Pakistan-China partnership: Ahsan I ..17 hours ago
-
Minister Mujtaba acknowledges businessmen contributions to economy18 hours ago