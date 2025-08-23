Open Menu

FDA Embraces Digital Transformation Under PULSE Project

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

FDA embraces digital transformation under PULSE project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is making a major stride toward modernization with the implementation of a new financial and property management system under the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project.

Chairing an awareness session, Director Finance and IT Yasir Ijaz Chattha stated that the initiative aims to accelerate service delivery, update official records, and enhance transparency across all office operations.

He noted that the new system is in line with the vision of the Director General to modernize FDA services. As part of the PULSE project, an integrated financial management system will be introduced, replacing outdated fee collection methods.

Under the new system, applicants will no longer be required to visit banks to make payments.

Instead, transactions will be verified instantly, enabling real-time processing of official tasks.

Chattha emphasized the need for a paperless workflow and encouraged staff to familiarize themselves with the system to ensure its smooth and successful implementation.

During the session, staff were briefed on e-challan-based fee collection procedures, data entry protocols, and the verification process across departments. They were also instructed to strictly follow the new guidelines to enhance FDA performance and reinforce public trust.

Deputy Directors Finance Faisal Tariq Butt and Humera Ashraf, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Assistant Director Finance Adnan Shahzad, and other officials were also present at the session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

13 minutes ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

1 hour ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

1 hour ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

1 hour ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

1 hour ago
 UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Cha ..

UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba

1 hour ago
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..

2 hours ago
 Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitar ..

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

2 hours ago
 India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

3 hours ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business