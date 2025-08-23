FDA embraces digital transformation under PULSE project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is making a major stride toward modernization with the implementation of a new financial and property management system under the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project.

Chairing an awareness session, Director Finance and IT Yasir Ijaz Chattha stated that the initiative aims to accelerate service delivery, update official records, and enhance transparency across all office operations.

He noted that the new system is in line with the vision of the Director General to modernize FDA services. As part of the PULSE project, an integrated financial management system will be introduced, replacing outdated fee collection methods.

Under the new system, applicants will no longer be required to visit banks to make payments.

Instead, transactions will be verified instantly, enabling real-time processing of official tasks.

Chattha emphasized the need for a paperless workflow and encouraged staff to familiarize themselves with the system to ensure its smooth and successful implementation.

During the session, staff were briefed on e-challan-based fee collection procedures, data entry protocols, and the verification process across departments. They were also instructed to strictly follow the new guidelines to enhance FDA performance and reinforce public trust.

Deputy Directors Finance Faisal Tariq Butt and Humera Ashraf, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Assistant Director Finance Adnan Shahzad, and other officials were also present at the session.