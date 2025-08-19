FDA implementing modern reforms: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has said that the FDA is implementing modern reforms to enhance departmental performance, with a strong focus on delivering swift services to citizens.

He made these remarks while hearing citizens’ complaints during an open court held at his office.

Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chattha, and other officials were also present.

The FDA Director General reviewed citizen applications and instructed the concerned officials to provide immediate relief to every applicant without delay.

He emphasized the need for regular operations against land grabbers, encroachments, illegal constructions, and unlawful commercialization, while ensuring that citizens’ rights are protected.

He directed FDA officials to conduct effective crackdowns on illegal housing schemes and to keep the public informed through social media, in addition to updating all relevant records.

He issued orders on applications to resolve citizens’ issues and, in some cases, summoned staff to address matters on the spot. He urged officials to closely monitor staff performance and take strict action against those showing negligence, carelessness, or inattention to their duties. He also instructed that applications received at the one-window counter must be processed within the stipulated timeline.

Issuing a strong warning, he said no applicant should be required to make repeated visits to the office.