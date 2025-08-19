FDA Implementing Modern Reforms: DG
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has said that the FDA is implementing modern reforms to enhance departmental performance, with a strong focus on delivering swift services to citizens.
He made these remarks while hearing citizens’ complaints during an open court held at his office.
Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chattha, and other officials were also present.
The FDA Director General reviewed citizen applications and instructed the concerned officials to provide immediate relief to every applicant without delay.
He emphasized the need for regular operations against land grabbers, encroachments, illegal constructions, and unlawful commercialization, while ensuring that citizens’ rights are protected.
He directed FDA officials to conduct effective crackdowns on illegal housing schemes and to keep the public informed through social media, in addition to updating all relevant records.
He issued orders on applications to resolve citizens’ issues and, in some cases, summoned staff to address matters on the spot. He urged officials to closely monitor staff performance and take strict action against those showing negligence, carelessness, or inattention to their duties. He also instructed that applications received at the one-window counter must be processed within the stipulated timeline.
Issuing a strong warning, he said no applicant should be required to make repeated visits to the office.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
FDA implementing modern reforms: DG2 minutes ago
-
SMEs play important role in poverty alleviation: expert52 minutes ago
-
Malik for taking optimum benefits from US markets2 hours ago
-
Record-breaking PSX rally reflects economic momentum, investors’ confidence: Khurram Schehzad2 hours ago
-
SAPM highlights auto manufacturing’s role in industrial revival, economic growth2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,100 to Rs 356,600 per tola2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 20259 hours ago
-
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation18 hours ago
-
Capital market development key to sustainable economic growth: SBP Governor20 hours ago