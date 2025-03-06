FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environmental beauty

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has initiated a tree plantation drive to boost environmental beauty in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has initiated a tree plantation drive to boost environmental beauty in the city.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry formally launched the campaign by planting a sapling at a private housing scheme on Satiana Road.

Emphasising the importance of afforestation, Chaudhary stated that trees not only enhance the earth's beauty but also play a vital role in combating pollution. He called for community cooperation to ensure the success of the drive and urged citizens to support the "One Person, One Tree" campaign.

Chaudhry highlighted ongoing development efforts, including the beautification of an 84-kanal Central Park in FDA City and maintaining greenery in public parks and green belts.

He praised private housing societies for their systematic plantation efforts and stressed the need for sustainable afforestation plans.

The management of Orchard Homes announced an extensive tree plantation initiative based on the Miyawaki Forest model to enhance the area's natural beauty and ecological balance.

Senior FDA officials, including Additional Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind and Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, participated in the drive by planting trees and praying for their growth and sustainability.