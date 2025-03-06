FDA Kicks Off Tree Plantation Drive To Add Environmental Beauty
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:14 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has initiated a tree plantation drive to boost environmental beauty in the city
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has initiated a tree plantation drive to boost environmental beauty in the city.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry formally launched the campaign by planting a sapling at a private housing scheme on Satiana Road.
Emphasising the importance of afforestation, Chaudhary stated that trees not only enhance the earth's beauty but also play a vital role in combating pollution. He called for community cooperation to ensure the success of the drive and urged citizens to support the "One Person, One Tree" campaign.
Chaudhry highlighted ongoing development efforts, including the beautification of an 84-kanal Central Park in FDA City and maintaining greenery in public parks and green belts.
He praised private housing societies for their systematic plantation efforts and stressed the need for sustainable afforestation plans.
The management of Orchard Homes announced an extensive tree plantation initiative based on the Miyawaki Forest model to enhance the area's natural beauty and ecological balance.
Senior FDA officials, including Additional Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind and Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, participated in the drive by planting trees and praying for their growth and sustainability.
Recent Stories
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz
SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani
China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth target: NDRC
Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension
Larkana Police significant success during encounter, most wanted by Police, two ..
FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environmental beauty
CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management
SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI
DPS&C annual fee increased by 8pc
33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admissions at SU Thatta Campus
Chairman hails WSSC for efficient three weeks cleanliness drive
More Stories From Business
-
Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension20 minutes ago
-
FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environmental beauty49 seconds ago
-
KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate cut34 minutes ago
-
Tanveer vows to provide essential items at affordable prices during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.87 billion43 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb assures APTMA of support for industrial growth3 hours ago
-
Eurozone retail sales unexpectedly fall in January4 hours ago
-
SECP appellate bench upholds Penalty on VIS Credit rating Company5 hours ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher5 hours ago
-
China to cut RRRs, interest rates in light of economic, financial conditions in 20259 minutes ago
-
China to establish national venture capital guidance fund5 hours ago
-
China's local government debt risks effectively mitigated: official5 hours ago