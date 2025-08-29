Open Menu

FDA Launches Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM

FDA launches operation against illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a large-scale operation against illegal housing schemes.

FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry in a statement here on Friday said that FDA discovered that three illegal schemes were being established on Satiana Raod including Ahmad Deen Valley, Green World City and Modern Smart City-III.

The enforcement team led by Estate Officer Muneeb Aslam Randhawa under supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin took strict action and thwarted the establishment of these unauthorized housing projects by demolishing their temporary roads, boundary walls and other constructions with the help of heavy machinery.

Sale offices of these schemes were also sealed besides initiating legal action against their developers, he added.

He also advised the general public to verify legal status of any housing scheme before purchasing a plot or investing to avoid future complications. The people can contact FDA's Town Planning Department for status verification during office hours, he added.

