FDA launches tree plantation campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a large-scale tree plantation campaign aimed at transforming the city into a greener and more sustainable urban environment.

Presiding over a progress review meeting, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure the campaign’s success. He stated that the FDA has engaged private housing scheme managements to actively participate in meeting designated plantation targets. Specific goals have been assigned to private housing colonies, and they have been encouraged to plant trees systematically and in greater numbers.

Reviewing the tree plantation efforts in FDA City, the Director General directed officials to prioritize the planting of useful and beneficial species while also ensuring the survival and long-term care of newly planted trees. He underscored the importance of a responsible and sustained approach to tree maintenance.

He also called for a theme-based planting strategy at Central Park in FDA City, where ornamental plants and seasonal flowers will be cultivated in a well-organized manner.

Green belts, traffic triangles, squares, and roadside areas across the city will also be beautified through planned horticulture.

To support monitoring and accountability, the DG instructed the IT department to utilize geo-tagging technology for tracking and managing the newly planted trees, with the dual goal of combating environmental pollution and enhancing the city's natural landscape.

Director General Chaudhary further urged the Director Town Planning to keep private housing societies actively mobilized, encouraging them to adopt comprehensive strategies to meet their assigned plantation targets. During a separate meeting with developers of various housing schemes, they assured full cooperation and commitment to the campaign’s objectives.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, FDA City Project Director Sohail Maqsood Punnu, IT Director Yasir Ijaz Chattha, and Horticulture In-charge Rana Sajjad.