FDA Provides Relief To 1798 Applicants At Its One-Window Counter

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

FDA provides relief to 1798 applicants at its One-Window Counter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The One-Window Counter of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has provided relief to 1,798 applicants during last 8 months while 88 applications are still in process in various departments.

Chairing a meeting, FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that since January 2025 to date, the Estate Management-I Department has completed departmental action on 1,049 applications. Similarly, the Town Planning-I Department addressed 546 applications and Town Planning-II Department handled 149 applications while 54 applications related to Katchi Abadies were also processed, he added.

He said that the applications received at One-Window Counter cover a wide range of services including the approval of residential and commercial building plans, property transfers, issuance of ownership and completion certificates and town planning reports as well as the matters concerning Katchi Abadies and private housing schemes.

He expressed satisfaction with the counter's performance and said that no effort would be spared in providing timely relief to the applicants.

He called for full implementation of modern reforms including online departmental reports to ensure efficient service delivery.

He directed FDA officials to promptly notify applicants if their application is missing necessary documents or has legal deficiencies to avoid any delays on the part of the department.

He said that no application or file should be unnecessarily or unjustifiably delayed. He instructed department heads to closely monitor the performance of their subordinate staff and review the progress of applications on daily basis.

He also called for immediate action on the complaints related to encroachments, land mafias, illegal commercialization, illicit construction and unapproved housing schemes.

During meeting, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha provided a detailed briefing on the performance of One-Window Counter and implementation of modern reforms for accelerating service delivery.

FDA Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Directors Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj and Sohail Maqsood Panu, Deputy Director of Katchi Abadies Afzal Ansari, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor and others were also present in the meeting.

