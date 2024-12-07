FDA provides relief to 2660 applicants at one-window counter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) provided relief to 2,660 applications during the last 11 months through its one-window counter.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that 2,797 applicants approached one-window counter for various departmental services and 2,660 applications were disposed of by providing relief to the said applicants whereas 137 applications are under departmental process.

He said that 1,739 applications related to Estate Management-I services were resolved while 758 applications concerning Town Planning-I were addressed from 1st January 2024 to date.

Similarly, 89 applications in Town Planning-II and 74 applications in the Katchi Abadi section were processed, he said, adding that the relief was provided in various departmental services including property transfer, building plan approval, ownership certificates, town planning reports, completion certificates and approval for housing schemes and commercialization, etc.

He expressed satisfaction on overall performance of One-Window Counter and directed to further speed up the relief providing process up to utmost satisfaction of the applicants within stipulated timelines.

He said that no application or file should remain pending without justification.

He directed the FDA officials to introduce modern techniques for efficient service delivery and ensure proper information to the applicants about progress of their cases at every stage.

He also directed for daily monitoring of the performance of One-Window Counter to enhance its service quality.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Junaid Hassan Manj, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Deputy Director Katchi Abadi Afzal Ansari, Assistant Director/PSO Shabbir Sajid Gujar and others were also present in the meeting.