FDA Recovers Rs.265.2 Million During Crackdown On Illegal Commercialization
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 08:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs.265.2 million during a crackdown against illegal commercialization of residential properties in Faisalabad.
Chairing a meeting, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said here on Saturday that the FDA had initiated a vigorous drive against illegal use of residential properties for commercial purposes in FDA-controlled colonies in Faisalabad.
During this drive, FDA officials succeeded in recovering Rs.265.2 million so far including Rs.64.2 million during last two months.
He also reviewed the recovery updates shared in the meeting and directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of commercial roads in addition to digitalizing entire records for proper identification of multiple illegally commercialized properties. In this way, FDA may recover another amount of Rs.
400 million from illegally-commercialized properties, he added.
The FDA Chief directed the recovery officials to adopt zero-tolerance policy against illegal commercialization and remain vigilant because recovery was imperative to improve FDA services by mitigating its financial constraints.
He directed to seal properties of defaulters who failed to clear FDA dues despite repeated notices and requests. He warned that any negligence, lethargy or delinquency in this regard would not be tolerated.
He also directed to expedite the processing of commercialization requests to prevent unnecessary delays. The performance of field staff would be closely monitored and any inefficiency would result in immediate action, he added.
Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present in the meeting. APP/ia
Recent Stories
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
More Stories From Business
-
FDA recovers Rs.265.2 million during crackdown on illegal commercialization6 minutes ago
-
Minimum taxes imperative to attract local, foreign investment: FCCI president6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 1,046 per tola to Rs. 299,0003 hours ago
-
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 202511 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 202512 hours ago
-
Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols1 day ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points1 day ago
-
SBP injects over Rs 2.53 trillion in the market1 day ago
-
BISP, SBP discuss facilitating bank accounts opening for beneficiaries1 day ago
-
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability1 day ago
-
Most Asian markets rise ahead of key US jobs data24 hours ago