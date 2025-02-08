FDA recovers Rs.265.2 million during crackdown on illegal commercialization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs.265.2 million during a crackdown against illegal commercialization of residential properties in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said here on Saturday that the FDA had initiated a vigorous drive against illegal use of residential properties for commercial purposes in FDA-controlled colonies in Faisalabad.

During this drive, FDA officials succeeded in recovering Rs.265.2 million so far including Rs.64.2 million during last two months.

He also reviewed the recovery updates shared in the meeting and directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of commercial roads in addition to digitalizing entire records for proper identification of multiple illegally commercialized properties. In this way, FDA may recover another amount of Rs.

400 million from illegally-commercialized properties, he added.

The FDA Chief directed the recovery officials to adopt zero-tolerance policy against illegal commercialization and remain vigilant because recovery was imperative to improve FDA services by mitigating its financial constraints.

He directed to seal properties of defaulters who failed to clear FDA dues despite repeated notices and requests. He warned that any negligence, lethargy or delinquency in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed to expedite the processing of commercialization requests to prevent unnecessary delays. The performance of field staff would be closely monitored and any inefficiency would result in immediate action, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present in the meeting. APP/ia