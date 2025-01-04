FDA seals 24 illegal colonies, demolishes their structures

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) launched a massive crackdown against illegal housing schemes and foiled attempts to establish 24 unauthorized housing colonies during a couple of days on Satiana Road and its surrounding areas.

An FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that on the direction of FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, specific goals were set for the grand operation against illicit housing schemes in addition to submitting daily progress reports to Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir.

He said that FDA DG Asif Chaudhary and Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin supervised the operations whereas State Officer Mian Shehzad Qamar along with his team including inspectors Aslam Ansari, Sanaullah and Aslam Gujar demolished structures of 24 illegal housing colonies and sealed their sales offices on Satiana Road.

Among these colonies included Blossom City, Canal Platinum, Grand Iconic, Khayaban-e-Green, Model City Tulip Block, Model City Executive Block, Palm City, Rehman Villas, Tech Town Phase IV, Blossom City Extension, Paramount City, Gulshan-e-Ali, Kareem Garden Phases I, II, and III, Kareem Villas, Modern Smart City Phases I and III, My Housing, Naseem Garden, Abdullah Valley, Prime Campus, Royal Garden, Shifa Villas, Shifa Valley, etc.

which were developed in Chak No.235-RB, 236-RB, 238-RB, 239-RB, 215-RB, 225-RB, 226-RB, 71-RB and other localities without seeking prior permission and completing codal formalities, he added.

He said that the FDA team also confiscated the construction material from the spot during operation. Only two people produced resistance and created hurdles in official work of the FDA team. Hence, separate cases were got registered against them while further action was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, FDA Director General Asif Chaudhary issued a strict warning that all legal and departmental requirements must be met before establishing any housing scheme otherwise the violators would face heavy fines and demolition of illegal structures.

He also advised the general public to remain vigilant and verify the legal status of any housing scheme before purchasing plots or making investments to avoid future complications or losses.