FDA Services To Be Further Improved: DG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry
said on Monday the services of development authority would further be improved to
facilitate the masses to a great extent.
Listening to the public complaints in his office, he said the FDA had set its priorities
to provide quality and hassle free services to its clients. In this connection, all officers
of the authority had been directed to resolve public complaints and issues on top priority
basis, he added.
He said that a grand operation was also launched against illegal housing colonies, whereas,
recovery campaign would be accelerated in addition to removing encroachments from the
state lands without any discrimination.
After receiving complaint from a citizen, the DG FDA issued on the spot orders for removing
encroachments from Gulfishan Colony Jhang Road on war-footings, besides getting criminal
cases registered against the shopkeepers who were causing encroachments.
Additional Director General FDA Dilawar Khan Chaddhar, Director Estate Management
Junaid Hasan Manj, Assistant Director Estate Mangement/PSO Shabbir Sajid Gujjar and
other were also present on the occasion.
