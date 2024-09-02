Open Menu

FDA Services To Be Further Improved: DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FDA services to be further improved: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry

said on Monday the services of development authority would further be improved to

facilitate the masses to a great extent.

Listening to the public complaints in his office, he said the FDA had set its priorities

to provide quality and hassle free services to its clients. In this connection, all officers

of the authority had been directed to resolve public complaints and issues on top priority

basis, he added.

He said that a grand operation was also launched against illegal housing colonies, whereas,

recovery campaign would be accelerated in addition to removing encroachments from the

state lands without any discrimination.

After receiving complaint from a citizen, the DG FDA issued on the spot orders for removing

encroachments from Gulfishan Colony Jhang Road on war-footings, besides getting criminal

cases registered against the shopkeepers who were causing encroachments.

Additional Director General FDA Dilawar Khan Chaddhar, Director Estate Management

Junaid Hasan Manj, Assistant Director Estate Mangement/PSO Shabbir Sajid Gujjar and

other were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Jhang Criminals All From Top Housing

Recent Stories

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

9 minutes ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

2 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

2 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

3 hours ago
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business