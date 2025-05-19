FDA to auction commercial plots, public utility sites on 21st

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) administration has decided to auction FDA-owned commercial plots and public utility sites of different measurements in the second phase here on May 21.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that the auction would be held at FDA Complex at 11 a.m. and in this connection, all necessary arrangements have been completed.

He reviewed the matters of auctioning the plots and directed to ensure transparency in the entire auction process. He said that best environment and facilities would be provided to bidders. Interested parties would be informed in advance about the terms and conditions of the auction and special attention would be paid to providing them necessary information and guidance, he added.

He said that purpose of selling commercial plots and public utility sites through auction is to ensure financial stability of the FDA so that it could arrange necessary funds for urban development and public welfare projects.

He directed the FDA officers to take proper steps for selling plots of attractive status and excellent locations at highest price.

He said that details of the plots along with terms and conditions set for bidding should be clearly displayed at the auction venue.

Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj said that the auction would include shops in the commercial center of Ahmed Nagar and Millat Town, flats in Medina Town, public utility sites of various areas allocated for education and health facilities in 40 private housing schemes.

He said that shops on first, second floors and open space on rooftop of Gulistan Plaza on Millat Road would be leased out in addition to a 4.65 Kanal plot of land near Hockey Stadium in Medina Town for a 25-year lease. Similarly, 8.16 Kanal area for a school in Gulistan Colony, public utility sites of different areas specified for banks at Iron Market D-Type Colony, Truck Stand Jhang Road, Ahmed Nagar and Millat Town would be auctioned on 25-year lease, he added.

He said that boards pertaining to details of these plots have been displayed at important intersections and public places in the city while further information could be obtained from the FDA office.

Additional Director General FDA Kaiser Abbas Rind, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha and others were also present in the meeting.