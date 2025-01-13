FDA To Develop Model Central Park On 84-kanal Area
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to develop a state-of-the-art Model Central Park on 84 Kanals area in FDA City
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry reviewed the project and said that this park would have salient features including a picturesque lake, Miyawaki forest and various recreational facilities designed to meet modern architectural standards, environmental needs and aesthetic appeal.
He issued necessary directions to improve design and development of the project and said that the park should be completed on urgent basis in addition to ensuring use of advanced scientific horticultural techniques for tree plantation.
He expressed satisfaction on the construction of jogging track and said that the park should be attractive to provide entertainment facilities for the children and adults equally.
He directed to plant diverse species of ornamental plants in addition to filling the flower beds with seasonal blooms.
He directed to install swings and other playing equipment for the children according to international standard and play equipment.
He also asked the project director to ensure regular monitoring of the project and provide its progress reports on daily basis for its speedy completion.
He also inspected other parks and green belts in various blocks of FDA City and directed to maintain a green and vibrant environment by protecting existing trees and plants in addition to planting more saplings.
He stressed the need of preparing an effective and comprehensive plan by keeping seasonal factors in view to further enhance greenery of the area.
Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Project Director/Director Estate Management-II Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Deputy Director Engineering Talha Tabassum and others were also present on the occasion.
