FDI increase by 16 percent on 'Year on Year' basis: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had increased by 16 percent on a Year on Year basis.

"The net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased by 16 percent on a Year on Year basis FY 2021, and on an Months on Months basis, it is a 108 percent Increase," the adviser commerce said this on his official twitter account.

He said the total investment was US $ 236 million in September 2021 compared to US$ 203 Million in September 2020.

He hoped, "we are expecting more FDI in the upcoming months in the different sectors and I am sure it will create more job opportunities."