UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDI Increases 9.1 To $733 Mln In 4 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:54 PM

FDI increases 9.1 to $733 mln in 4 months

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country witnessed an increase of 9.1 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country witnessed an increase of 9.1 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The FDI during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $733.1 million against the direct investment of $672 million during July-October (2019-20), showing growth of 9.1 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday.

In absolute terms the FDI into the country increased by $61.1 million during the first four months compared to the last year, the SBP data revealed.

The major direct investments, during the period under review, were received from China, wherefrom the net investments were recorded at $332.

3 million. The trend was followed by Malta with $74.1 million net FDI, Netherlands with $51.5 million and Honkong with $46.4 million.

The Sector-wise data showed the most of the investments coming in power sector, standing at $352.3 million followed financial business $118.5 million and oil and gas exploration at $83.1 million and electricity machinery $36.5 mln.

On year-on-year basis, the direct investment increased by 150 percent to $317.4 million during the month of October 2020 as compared to the investments of $126.5 million in the same month of 2019.

The major net inflows during the month were received from China standing at $64.3 million followed by Malta with $74.1 million, Honkong with $51.1 million and Malaysia $ 31.9 million..../395/ \932

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Business State Bank Of Pakistan China Oil Same Malta Malaysia Netherlands October Gas 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

APAC Insider selects APR for Best PR Agency 2020 A ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani teams win first and third prize in the H ..

22 minutes ago

PM says Covid-19 is more lethal than before, bans ..

33 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

41 minutes ago

ADX achieves 92.2% in disclosure compliance of 3rd ..

41 minutes ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.