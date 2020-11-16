FDI increases 9.1 to $733 mln in 4 months

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country witnessed an increase of 9.1 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country witnessed an increase of 9.1 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The FDI during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $733.1 million against the direct investment of $672 million during July-October (2019-20), showing growth of 9.1 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday.

In absolute terms the FDI into the country increased by $61.1 million during the first four months compared to the last year, the SBP data revealed.

The major direct investments, during the period under review, were received from China, wherefrom the net investments were recorded at $332.

3 million. The trend was followed by Malta with $74.1 million net FDI, Netherlands with $51.5 million and Honkong with $46.4 million.

The Sector-wise data showed the most of the investments coming in power sector, standing at $352.3 million followed financial business $118.5 million and oil and gas exploration at $83.1 million and electricity machinery $36.5 mln.

On year-on-year basis, the direct investment increased by 150 percent to $317.4 million during the month of October 2020 as compared to the investments of $126.5 million in the same month of 2019.

The major net inflows during the month were received from China standing at $64.3 million followed by Malta with $74.1 million, Honkong with $51.1 million and Malaysia $ 31.9 million..../395/ \932