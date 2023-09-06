Open Menu

FDI Increases By 17.3pc In August

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FDI increases by 17.3pc in August

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country during first month of current financial year (2023-24) witnessed about 17.3 percent growth as compared to the investment of the corresponding month of last year.

By the month of July 2023, the FDI reached $87.7 million against the investment of $ 74.8 million in same period of the last year, which was up by 17.3 percent, according to the 'Monthly Economic Update & Outlook August 2023', said in the report released by the Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Wednesday.

The FDI received from China during the period under review was recorded at $18.0 million, Hong Kong $16.9 million and FDI received from Netherlands at $12.1 million and Switzerland $10.1 million, it added.

According the report, power sector attracted highest FDI of $45.1 million (51.4 percent of total FDI), Oil & Gas Explorations $ 15.2 million (17.3 percent), and communication $ 8.0 million (9.1 percent).

Meanwhile, the foreign private portfolio investment has registered a net inflow of $ 16.3 million during the month of July. The Foreign Public Portfolio Investment recorded a net inflow of $ 6.0 million.

The total foreign portfolio investment recorded an inflow of $ 22.3 million during July FY2024 as against an outflow of 13.9 million last. Total foreign investment during July FY2024 recorded an inflow of $ 110.0 million as against $ 60.9 million last year Exports in Services during July FY2024 increased by 2.

3 percent to $ 538 million as against $ 526 million. The imports in services increased by 45.3 percent to $ 811 million as compared to $ 558 million same period last year. The trade deficit in services stood at $ 273 million as against $ 32 million last year.

During the month of July, the Current Account posted a deficit of $809 million for (July FY2024) as against a deficit of $1.3 billion last year, largely reflecting an improvement in trade balance. Exports on fob declined by 4.6 percent during July FY2024 and reached $ 2.1billion ($ 2.2 billion last year). Imports on fob declined by 23.5 percent during July FY2024 and reached $ 4.2 billion ($ 5.5billion last year). Resultantly, the trade deficit (July FY2024) reached $ 2.1 billion as compared to $ 3.3 billion of the last year.

According to the latest available data, in Jul FY2024, FBR tax collection not only grew by 17.5 percent but also surpassed the collection target by Rs.4 billion. Within total tax collection, revenues from domestic taxes grew by 19 percent while from customs duty 9 percent growth has been registered.

During July FY2024, the agriculture credit disbursement recorded at Rs151 billion as compared to Rs 112 billion last yearshowing increase of 35.1 percent. During July 2023, Urea off-take was recorded at 629 thousand tonnes showing an increase of 36.0 percent while DAP off-take stood at 113 thousand tonnes; increased by 67.7 percent over July 202

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Agriculture Oil Hong Kong Same Switzerland Netherlands July August Gas FBR From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

48 minutes ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

52 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

52 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

2 hours ago
PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

3 hours ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business