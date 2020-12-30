UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Fear of Bursting Stock Market Bubble Hits 61% of Adults in US - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Recession fears expressed by 61 percent of adults in the United States reflect nervousness over a recent rise of US stock markets to record levels, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday.

"[The poll] survey finds that 61 percent of American Adults are at least somewhat concerned that the stock market bubble will burst and push the economy back into recession with 23 percent who are Very Concerned. Twenty-five percent don't share that fear, but that includes only seven percent (7 percent) who are Not at All Concerned," a press release explaining the poll said.

Despite widespread economic anxiety, 32 percent of Americans say they expect the market to be higher in a year, and 20 percent expect markets to lose value, the release added.

Analysts expect the Standard & Poor's index to close the year more than 15 percent higher than 12 months earlier while the Nasdaq Composite Index could close with gains exceeding 40 percent, according to media reports.

