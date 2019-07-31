UrduPoint.com
Fearing No-deal Brexit, UK Carmakers Slam Brakes On Investment

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Britain's carmakers, fearful of a chaotic no-deal Brexit and global economic turmoil, are slamming the brakes on investment, the nation's automotive industry warned on Wednesday.

New investment in the sector crashed 70 percent to 90 million ($109 million, 98 million Euros) in the six months to June, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement.

That contrasted sharply with an annual average of �2.7 billion over the previous seven years.

"Today's figures are the result of global instability compounded by ongoing fear of no-deal," said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT industry organisation.

"This fear is causing investment to stall, as hundreds of millions of Pounds are diverted to Brexit cliff-edge mitigation -- money that would be better spent tackling technological and environmental challenges." The SMMT also revealed that total production tumbled by a fifth to 1.7 million vehicles in the first half of 2019 from a year earlier.

In another worrying Brexit signpost, British-based carmakers meanwhile suffered their 13th successive monthly output drop in June.

The industry organisation has long argued that a no-deal Brexit would ramp up costs and hurt supply chains while tariffs would undermine competitiveness and bite into profits.

More Stories From Business

